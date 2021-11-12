upsc ese syllabus: UPSC ESE exam 2022: UPSC engineering service exam coming soon, learn the full syllabus and pattern – upsc ese exam 2022 engineering service exam pattern and syllabus

UPSC ESE Exam 2022: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Engineering Service Examination 2022 as the Engineering Service Examination (ESE). This exam will be conducted in three levels. There will be first preliminary exam, then main exam and then interview. The preliminary examination for engineering services will be held on 20th February 2022 and the main examination on 26th June 2022. It is the dream of millions of candidates to pass this exam. Candidates work hard for years to prepare for the exam.



ESE exam sample

Phase 1- This is also known as ESE Preliminary Exam. This paper consists of two objective type papers of first 200 and second paper 300 marks. Candidates will have to clear the total cutoff as well as the cutoff of both the papers separately to pass the examination.

Stage 2- This is also known as ESE Main Exam. Only candidates who have qualified in the prelims will be eligible to attend this stage. It consists of two descriptive papers of 300-300 marks.

Stage 3- Personal interview or personality test is the final stage of the exam. He has 200 points.

The ESE exam is conducted offline. The ESE primary exam consists of 2 objective papers while the main exam consists of 2 traditional papers. ESE Prelims Paper 1 is common to every student while Paper 2 is the engineering subject of the candidate in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. The medium of both the exams is English only. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks in the preliminary test will be deducted.

Course of ESE Preliminary Examination



Paper 1

General Studies and Engineering Qualifications

Contemporary issues of national and international importance related to social, economic and industrial development.

Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Engineering Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, General Principles of Design, Drawing, Safety Importance, Product Quality Methods, Production, Maintenance and Services, Energy and Environment Basics: Conservation, Engineering Covering Environment and Pollution Climate Change, Environmental Impact Assessment , The basics of project management, the basics of literature science and engineering, information and communication technology (ICT) based tools and their applications in engineering such as networking, e-governance and technology-based ethics and values ​​education engineering business.

Paper-2

Civil engineering

Building Materials, Solid Mechanics, Structural Analysis, Design of Steel Structures, Concrete Practice, Planning and Management, Fluid Flow, Hydraulics Machines and Hydropower, Engineering and Water Resources Engineering. Survey and geology, transport engineering etc.

Mechanical engineering

Fluid Mechanics, Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer, IC Engines, Turbo Machinery, Power Plant Engineering, Renewable Mechanics, Engineering Machinery, and Machinery. Mechatronics and Robotics

Electrical engineering

Engineering Mathematics, Electrical Materials, Electric Circuits and Fields, Electrical and Electronic Measurements, Computer Fundamentals, Basic Electronics Engineering, Analog, and Digital Electronics, Systems and Signal Processing, Control Systems, Electrical Machines, Power Systems, Power Systems, and Etc.

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Electrical Engineering, Material Science and Instrumentation, Network Theory, Analog and Digital Circuits, Analog and Digital Communication Systems, Computer Organizations and Architecture, Electro. .