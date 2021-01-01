UPSC Exam 2021: Exam date out for Engineering Service Main Exam 2021. Check here for latest updates

UPSC Exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the date of Mains exam conducted for recruitment to various posts through Engineering Services Exam 2021. The candidates who had applied for the Mains exam will now be able to download their admit card through the official website three weeks before the exam is conducted.

As per the official notice, by the commission UPSC ESE Mains 2021 Exam To be held on 21 November 2021 across the country. Let us know that the result of the prelims exam is on the official website of the commission. upsc.gov.in but was released on 6 August. Whereas, the prelims exam was held on 18th July 2021. Candidates who have not yet checked their result can check it on the website of the commission.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern Talking about, there will be two papers of engineering subject in the exam. Each paper will be of 300 marks and candidates will be given 3 hours to write the paper. Candidates who successfully clear the Mains exam will have to appear for a personality test of 200 marks. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.

Let us inform that through UPSC ESE 2021, a total of 215 posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering will be recruited. For this, applications were sought from the candidates from April 7 to April 27.