upsc exam 2022: publish the date of upsc ese 2022 prelims exam on upsc.gov.in, check the exam sample

Date of UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam: UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2022 will be held on 20th February. The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date of UPSC ESE 2022 Stage-1 examination through its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates sitting for the Engineering Services Examination 2022 can visit the official website of UPSC to check and download the date and time notice of the examination.



As per the notification of UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022, Stage 1 Examination will be conducted on Sunday 20th February 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second shift from 2 to 5 p.m. You can check the exam pattern and syllabus details below. Candidates who qualify in UPSC ESE Prelims Examination will be called for Main Examination (UPSC ESE Main 2022). Which may be held in June 2022. This will be followed by Stage-3, the interview round.

Sample of UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 Exam: The exam will be conducted in two shifts

The first shift will consist of general studies and engineering aptitude papers and the duration of the examination will be 2 hours. There are 200 marks in total. The second shift will cover civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom engineering. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and questions of 300 marks will be asked. Both papers will be based on objective questions. One-third marks will be deducted in the preliminary examination for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to clear the total cutoff as well as the cutoff of both the papers separately to pass the examination.

Registration for UPSC ESE (UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022) was done from 22nd September 2021 to 12th October 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill about 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for Benchmark Disabled Persons (PwBD).

UPSC ENGINEERING SERVICE PRIMARY EXAMINATION 2022 INFORMATION