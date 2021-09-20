Upsc exam after 12th: Myths about UPSC: Here are 10 myths related to UPSC exam, Learn general understanding about UPSC exam and preparation

Understanding about UPSC Exam: Everyone must have heard a lot about the civil service exam. These are myths to catch the candidates who have started preparing for this exam, from which they cannot get out and spoil their exam for no reason. So today we are going to tell you about 10 myths from which anyone can stay away from focusing on exams.



1. UPSC exam is the most difficult exam

The IAS exam is said to be the most difficult exam in the country. This is because the percentage of passing the exam is very low, less than 1%. However, the truth is that only half of the millions of candidates who have applied for the exam sit for the exam. Since the exam allows candidates to make at least 6 attempts based on IAS qualification, many appear only once to experience the exam. Every aspirant who has passed the civil service exam will tell you that you can pass the exam with a consistent and dedicated approach.

2. It is necessary to study 16-18 hours a day to face the exam

The Civil Service Examination is conducted in three stages (Preliminary, Main Examination and Interview). In which the nature and strategy of each phase is different. In such a situation, it is not entirely correct to say that you need to study 16-18 hours a day to succeed in this exam. Success depends on factors other than study hours. It is natural to have differences in the abilities of the candidates, a candidate can understand a subject sooner or later, however, if a candidate studies regularly for 8 hours under skillful guidance, his chances of success increase.

3. Only academic toppers can crack IAS

It is believed that only academic toppers can pass this exam, but the list of IAS toppers every year seems to be a myth model. Many toppers come from non-descript schools and colleges. Many of them come from backward areas of the country where there is not much room for any kind of IAS guidance. This includes the average or poor academic performance of many toppers. However, all this has no effect on the UPSC results. In this exam, it is important to know how the student goes for the IAS exam, how to prepare for it, what kind of guidance is given and how hard one goes to prepare for the IAS.

4. Questions are also asked outside the curriculum

If you also think that extra-curricular questions are asked in the UPS exam, then know that this is a complete understanding. UPSC is adamant on its curriculum. Since there are similarities in some of the titles of some general study papers, there is usually confusion among the candidates that if some questions are asked outside the syllabus, they are related to some or other subject. You should not pay attention to such misleading things. The purpose of UPSC is not to select eligible candidates and harass candidates by asking unnecessary questions.

5. Everything you need to know to become an IAS

Another perception about the UPSC exam is that students who sit for the exam need to know everything. Undoubtedly, the UPSC curriculum is extensive. But, it is also interpreted except for the current affairs part. Even for daily running events, there is a way by which it can be covered. A systematic approach in which the candidate follows the daily news, includes important magazines, RSTV programs, and so on. Students just need to know everything according to the syllabus.

6. Luck is required to pass this exam

There is a general understanding among students preparing for this exam that luck is required to succeed in the exam. If you believe in luck, then clearly understand that only 1 percent and 99 percent of your hard work contributes to passing this exam. Don’t waste 99% of your success with your own hands. If you work hard, luck will help you.

7. It is impossible to sit for UPSC exam without training

There is also a common perception that it is impossible to sit for UPSC exam without coaching, this is just a myth. In today’s era, candidates are no longer required to attend coaching classes. Everything is available at the click of a button. On the internet, aspirants can get the best notes for UPSC exam current affairs magazines, RSTV programs, etc. online and mostly for free.

8. English medium candidates get higher marks than Hindi

It is said that aspirants of English medium get higher marks in the examination as compared to Hindi. This is also a myth. Achieving good marks in a subject depends on the interest of the candidate, his broad understanding, availability of quality text material, good writing style and time management etc. The candidate should choose the same subject as the optional subject in which he will be comfortable.

9. Candidates should read as many books as possible

IAS aspirants should read a lot of books, but they are not advised to collect more books on the same subject and try to read them all. They should read the best UPSC books on the subject.

10. Make notes on each topic in the syllabus

Students are not required to take notes on every subject. Some topics can be studied directly from sources, which can save you a lot of time.