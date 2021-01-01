UPSC exam calendar 2022: UPSC exam calendar 2022 released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC exam calendar 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of test or recruitment examinations to be held in 2021-22. Some of the notifications to be released in 2021 include engineering services 2022, combined geo-scientist 2022 on September 22, CISE AC exam 2022 on December 1 and NDA, CDS 2022 notification will be issued on December 22.

The notification for UPSC civil services exam 2022 will be issued in February and the exam will be conducted on June 5, 2022. UPSC civil services main exams 2022 will be conducted from September 16.

UPSC IES, ISS 2021 exam will be conducted on 24th June and combined geo-scientist main exam will be conducted on 20th February as per the schedule released by UPSC. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will start from February 27, 2022 and will last for 10 days till March 8, 2022. For more details of exam date candidates official UPSC exam calendar 2022 See.

Meanwhile, many exams are still pending since 2021. For example, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2021, while the main examination will be conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022. Candidates can check this calendar on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in.

