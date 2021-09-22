upsc exam preparation strategy: UPSC exam tips: 7 ways to reduce stress if you are preparing for UPSC recruitment exam – tips to fight stress during upsc exam preparation

Preparing for the UPSC exam takes constant effort and energy, which also requires serious and hard work. This often causes stress to students who prepare and worsens their health. Having a healthy body and mind is very important while preparing for the civil service exam. Today we are going to tell you 7 ways you can reduce your stress.

Get rid of body weight, walk a little

The best thing you can do to avoid stress during UPSC exam preparation is that after some time of study, you can get rid of body stiffness by taking thumbs, as well as walking and revising a little. Sitting in one place for long periods of time can make you feel tired, although a little stress every 2-3 hours can relax your muscles and body, as well as improve the functioning of the nervous system and blood circulation. On the other hand, frequent walks in the meantime can prove to be a lifesaver and can be useful to focus more on the study. You don’t have to walk long or long but walk a little. This will keep your brain alert and alert and will help increase its efficiency.

Eat healthy and drink plenty of water

Fatty foods can make you lazy while studying. That is why we should stay away from preserved food, fast food, junk food and other such foods. During preparation, you can eat greens, low-fat protein foods that will keep your body fit by providing energy to your body and help you study effectively for the exam. It will also be useful to increase concentration. If you feel hungry after reading for a long time, eat something healthy like salads, fruits and dried fruits. Water also helps a lot in reducing stress. It acts as a solvent for various biochemical reactions taking place in our bloodstream. Fresh fruit juice and buttermilk are the perfect treat for this. After studying, take some healthy drinks at rest for a while.

Do yoga and meditation

Yoga and meditation play an important role in reducing your stress. Therefore, you should do pranayama and other asanas regularly which will help you to keep your mind calm. Meditation, on the other hand, is a brain exercise that helps increase concentration and focus. If you adopt yoga in your lifestyle, you will be able to practice it effectively and efficiently. In addition, include progressive muscle relaxation, guided images, breathing exercises in your routine.

Get enough sleep

Sleep irregularity may be the biggest reason among students involved in exam preparation. If you don’t get a good night’s sleep, you feel tired all day long. Inadequate sleep has a negative effect on your mood, mental awareness, energy levels and physical health. So if you want to get rid of stress, get enough sleep. There is a lot of good and long sleep of 6 to 7 hours every day. This increases your ability and helps you to study for a long time. Your sleep schedule is just as important as your study schedule.

Entertainment is essential along with fulfillment of hobbies

Studying all day can make you feel bored and stressed, so take some time for yourself. During this time, you can complete your hobbies as well as entertain yourself. During this time you can participate in sports, listen to music and watch movies according to your hobbies. At the same time, you can ease your mind by talking to your family and friends.

Build confidence

The only key to success in any exam is confidence and your confidence in your preparation. Be confident that you have worked hard to the best of your ability and have confidence in your preparation. Replace all negative thoughts with positive ones. For example, instead of thinking about the consequences of poor performance in exams, think about what would happen if you got very good marks in exams. In this way you can eliminate negativity from your thoughts, become mentally healthier and increase your happiness.

Take chances in exams

We all generally take exams as a question of life and death, of course exams are not a question of life and death. Avoid putting all your hopes to the test. These exams can be the deciding factor in your future but for a very short time, always remember that these exams do not show your worthiness or incompetence, remember you have to give your best but remember that this is not all.