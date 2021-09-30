upsc exam tips: UPSC 2021: How to prepare for prelims exam in less time? Here are the effective tips – upsc prelims exam revision tips and tricks

UPSC Exam Tips: The countdown to the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is considered to be the toughest exam in the country, has begun. Candidates are preparing hard to face this exam. Although passing this exam is a difficult task for everyone, nothing is impossible for the candidates who work hard. It is worth noting that the exam is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2021, with only a few days left to count, so it is time for civil service aspirants to focus on last-minute preparation for the prestigious exam.



Improve basic concepts

The success of the civil services is attributed entirely to the core concepts. Be it history, geography, Indian politics or economy. Give yourself enough time to master the basic concepts of all the subjects, this will make your work easier in the last stage of preparation. Try to cover all the key concepts and remember all the important points.

Almost everyone will know that the general exam paper plays a big role in selecting candidates for the main exam. For this reason, on the last day of preparation, more attention should be paid to the general study paper. We suggest candidates to take the most important topics first.

Preparation options

The General Studies paper covers more than six major topics covering Indian politics, economy, history and geography. We suggest that you set aside time for each subject and give everyone full time. If possible, give each subject one day in the last days.

Don’t read new concepts

The last 10 days of preparation should be for mastering the concepts, so never read new concepts these days. These days, you should only review topics that you have studied before. You get caught up in reading a new topic.

Create a timeline

When making improvements, try to create a timeline of events where necessary. Do this especially in history, creating a timeline in modern Indian history will help improve concepts on the last day of preparation. We also suggest you create a timeline for current events.

Give a full day for current events

Needless to say the importance of the current affairs department in the civil services. A number of indirect questions can be expected in this although the weight of this section is relatively low. Give at least one full day to cover current events.

Read India Year Book

The India Year book published by the government for many issues of the current year is the best source of information. Try to know the statistics given in that book. Keep this book for reference only as it takes a long time to master it.

Take a mock test

You need to practice first to complete the paper in the allotted time. So give as many mock tests as possible on the last day. You will find out if you can make your place in the crowd of millions of this exam. Try mock tests at least 3 times in the last 10 days of preparation.