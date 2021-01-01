UPSC: Farmer’s son Kuldeep Singh Chahal became IPS officer from an ASI. Read his successful story here

UPSC: Even a single difficulty that comes in the way of success can stop us from reaching our destination, but the person whose path is filled with difficulties needs a lot of courage and patience to complete his journey. One such journey has been traveled by Kuldeep Singh Chahal. Since childhood, the struggle did not leave the chase and did not leave the courage. With his persistence, hard work and never-give-up spirit, he faced every difficulty. For which people are immersed in studies for hours, keeping everything in mind, Kuldeep passed that exam by fulfilling his job and every responsibility that comes with it. Let’s know about his journey.

Kuldeep hails from Ujhana village in Jind district of Haryana. He got his early education from a government school in the village itself. After completing his schooling, Kuldeep did his bachelor’s degree from Kurukshetra University and then did his post graduation from Panjab University. Along with studies, he was also giving examinations for government jobs and during this time he was selected for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector in Chandigarh Police.

After some time, Kuldeep started preparing for the UPSC exam along with the police job. It was not possible for Kuldeep to leave his job and focus only on studies, so if he got a chance in the police station or anywhere, he used to study for the examination. Due to this hard work and dedication, Kuldeep finally achieved the position for which he had united day and night. Kuldeep had cracked the UPSC exam in the year 2009 with 82nd rank in the third attempt. Since then he never looked back. Every time he has done his responsibility by showing honesty and dedication and has contributed in building a better society.

Let us tell you that Kuldeep’s father was a farmer and he has always given importance to agriculture more than studies. He also used to ask Kuldeep to do household chores instead of studying. Despite spending his childhood in this environment, Kuldeep tried to do something better in life. His elder brother Suresh Chahal supported him in this endeavor. Kuldeep also gives the credit of his success to his elder brother as he had shown the right direction to Kuldeep.

