UPSC: Former UPSC topper Tina Dabi’s sister Ria Dabi bags AIR 15 in civil services exam

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of Civil Services Examination 2020 on September 24, 2021. Riya Dabi, the younger sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi, has secured 15th rank in this exam. Tina Dabi has topped this prestigious exam in the year 2015. Riya, a resident of Delhi, has followed in the footsteps of her sister.

Both Riya and Tina are alumni of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. IAS officer Teen Dabi congratulated his younger sister through Instagram. Tine wrote that “I am happy to share that my younger sister Riya Dabi has got 15th rank in UPSC 2020 exam.” IAS Tina Dabi is currently posted as Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) in Rajasthan Cadre.

Final result of civil services exam released, Shubham Kumar tops

Tina Dabi topped UPSC 2015. Athar Khan, who hails from Kashmir, had secured the second position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015, while Tina Dabi had topped the Civil Services Examination. Tina and Athar tied the knot in 2018. However, on November 20, 2020, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in a family court in Jaipur. On 10 August 2021, a Jaipur family court divorced IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan.

On the other hand, Shubham Kumar secured first position, Jagriti Awasthi second and Ankita Jain third in the final result of UPSC 2020 exam. Shubham Kumar has done B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagriti Awasthi is the topper among women candidates securing overall second rank. He has done his graduation in B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

