UPSC Geo Scientist Exam: UPSC Geo Scientist Exam: Learn the pattern and syllabus of prelims and main exam here – upsc geo scientist exam 2022 Pattern and syllabus

Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for UPSC Joint Geological Examination 2022. UPSC Integrated Geo Scientist Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on 20th February. If you also want to sit for this exam, you must have a post graduate degree in a related subject from any recognized university. Students appearing for this exam can also sit. Eligible applicants should be at least 21 years of age on 01 January 2022. The maximum age limit should be 32 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will get a higher age concession as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in prelims, main and personality test or interview. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will have to undergo a personality test and interview after the main examination.



Sample of UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam



The UPSC Integrated Geo Scientist Preliminary Exam consists of 400 marks for a period of 4 hours. This exam is conducted online in English language. This test is common for geologists and junior hydrologists, geophysicists and chemists. For all, the exam is divided into 2 papers of 2 hours each. In this, Paper-1 is a general study, which is the same for all. You will have 2 hours for this, in which you will have to solve 100 questions of 100 marks. Paper-II will have streamlined questions of Geology / Hydrology, Geophysics and Chemist. This paper will be of 2 hours and will be of 300 marks. Both these question papers are of MCQ type only. For every wrong answer, there is a negative marking for 1/3 marks of the question. Candidates are selected at the rate of 6 or 7 times the total number.

Preliminary Exam Course (UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam Course)



Paper-1: General Studies-



This paper is the same for all streams. It covers the following topics-

Current developments of national and international importance, History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian and Global Geography – Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World, Indian Politics and Government, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Issues of Rights etc. , Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demography, Social Sector Activities, Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change

Paper-2



(i) Geology / Hydrology:

Physical and structural geography, physical geology, structural geology, mineralogy, southeastern and metamorphic petrology, southeast petrology, sedimentology, metamorphic petrology, paleontology, stratigraphy, economic zoology, hydrology, etc.

(ii) Geophysics:

Solid Earth Geophysics, Mathematical Methods of Geophysics, Electromagnetism, Geophysical Prospecting, Remote Sensing and Thermodynamics, Nuclear Physics and Radiometrics etc.

(iii) Chemistry:

Chemistry Spiral, Chemical Bonding and Structure, Acid and Base, Quantitative Inorganic Analysis and Its Theoretical Basis, Kinetic Theory and Gaseous State, Chemical Equilibrium and Chemical Thermodynamics, Non-Electrolytes, Electrochemistry, Basic Organic Chemistry, Stem Chemistry, Chemical equilibrium and chemistry. Molecular restructuring etc.

Sample of main examination



This test is also conducted online. Candidates will be able to answer questions in English only. This paper is 9 hours long and is divided into 3 papers of 3 hours each. What is special about this paper is that it does not have negative marking. This paper is general for geologists and junior hydrologists, geophysics, chemistry and junior hydrologists. There are 3 question papers each. Each question paper consists of 3 hours and 200 marks are given. There is a total of 9 hours to solve the question paper and you will get 600 marks.

Course of main examination



Paper I (Geology) – Physical Geography and Remote Sensing, Structural Geology, Sedimentology, Paleontology, Stratigraphy.

Paper-II (Geology) – Minerals, Geochemistry and isotopic geology, Ignatius petrology, metamorphic petrology, geodynamics.

Paper III (Geology) – Economic Geology, Mineral Economics and Indian Mineral Deposits, Mineral Excavation, Engineering Geology and Fuel Geology, Natural Hazards and Environmental Geology.

Hydrology – Groundwater Movement and Well Hydraulics, Groundwater (Opportunity and Distribution), Water Lakes and Groundwater Levels, Groundwater Exploration, Groundwater Equivalence.

Paper I (Geophysics) – Solid Earth Geophysics, Earthquake Seismology, Mathematical Methods in Geophysics, Geophysical Inversion, Mathematical Methods of Physics, Electrodynamics, Electromagnetic Theory, Space Physics and Atmosphere.

Paper-II (Geophysics) – Probable field methods, electrical methods, seismic prediction, borehole geophysics, classical mechanics, thermodynamics, and statistical molecular and atomic physics, particle and atomic physics.

Paper III (Geology) – Airborne and Radiometric Geophysics, Geophysical Signal Processing, Geo Hydrogen and Remote Sensing, Basic Electronics and Solid State Physics, Laser Systems, Quantum Mechanics.

Paper I (Chemistry) – In organic solids, chemistry of coordinate compounds, redox titration, nuclear chemistry, organometallic compounds.

Paper-II (Chemistry) – Kinetic Theory, Solids, Electrochemistry, Quantum and Photochemistry.

Paper III (Chemistry) – Errors in Quantitative Analysis, X-ray Methods of Analysis, Reduction of Oxidation, Electrocyclic Reactions.