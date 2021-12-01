upsc.gov.in: UPSC 2022: UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar Issued, See Notification, Important Dates of Prelims and Mains – UPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Issued on upsc.gov.in, Check Government Exam Details

UPSC Exam Calendar 2022 released.

The Engineering Service Pre-Examination will be held in February.

Pre-examination of Civil Services in June and Main Examination in September

UPSC Exam Calendar 2022, UPSC Jobs: The Central Public Service Commission has announced the schedule of annual examinations for the year 2022 (UPSC Exam Calendar 2022). According to the annual examination schedule announced by the UPSC, the Civil Services Prelims Examination will be held on June 5, 2022, its notification will be on February 2, 2022 and the application date for the final examination will be on February 22.



Candidates can check the 2022 Calendar of UPSC Annual Examination online on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. However, the dates of these tests are temporary and may be changed if necessary considering the circumstances. The information will be given by the Commission (UPSC) on its official website. The direct link of UPSC Exam Calendar 2022 is given below.

UPSC is going to issue several important notifications in 2021. Of which-

Engineering Service Preliminary Examination 2022 (UPSC Engineering Service Preliminary Examination 2022)

Date of issuance of notification – 22nd September 2021

Last date for submission of application – 12 October 2021

Date of Examination – 20th February 2022

Joint Geological Preliminary Examination (UPSC Joint Geological Preliminary Examination 2022)

Date of issuance of notification – 22nd September 2021

Last date for submission of applications – 12 October 2021

Date of Examination – 20th February 2022

CISF Limited Departmental Competition Examination 2020 (UPSC CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2022)

Date of issuance of notification – 01 December 2021

Last date for submission of application – 21st December 2021

Date of Examination – 03 March 2022

UPSC NDA and NA-I (UPSC NDA, NA Exam-I 2022) and UPSC Joint Defense Services Examination (UPSC CDS Exam-I 2022)

Date of issuance of notification – 22nd December 2021

Last date to apply – 11 January 2022

Exam Date – 10 April 2022

Important Instructions and Exams of UPSC 2022

The UPSC Civil Service and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Notification will be issued on 02 February 2022, while the last date to apply will be 22 February 2022. Both the exams will be held on 05 September 2022. On the other hand, UPSC Geo Scientist Mains exam will be held on 25th June, Engineering Services Mains exam on 26th June, Combined Medical Services (UPSC CMS 2022) exam on 17th July, CAPF’s 07th August etc. in 2022. Read the UPSC notification carefully for more details.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Notification

