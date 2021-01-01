upsc.gov.in: UPSC: UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2020 Final Marks and Answer Key Issued, Here are the direct links – upsc ies, iss exam 2020 Final Marks and Answer Key issued on upsc.gov.in.

Highlights UPSC IES, ISS marks and answer keys issued.

The results were announced in July 2021.

Check on the official website.

Final marks of UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2020 and answer key: The Central Public Service Commission has released the answer keys and final marks of UPSC Indian Financial Services and Indian Statistical Services Examination 2020. Candidates appearing for UPSC IES and ISS exams can check the answer key and personal marks on the official website of UPSC.



UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 Answer Key and Final Marks (UPSC IES ISS Final Marks 2021) are released on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in PDF format. Let’s learn how to check

UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 Answer Key: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Answer Key’ in the ‘Exam’ section.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link ‘Paper I and Paper II’ in front of ‘Indian Financial Services – Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2020’.

Step 4: A new window will open with UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2020 Answer Key.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download.

Final marks of UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘What’s new’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020’ or ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Indian Financial Services Examination, 2020’.

Step 4: A PDF of the final marks of the candidates will open.

Step 5: Check your name, roll number, date of birth and marks in this list.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

UPSC IES ISS When was the final result 2021 announced?

UPSC Economics Service (UPSC IES Exam 2020) and Statistics Service (UPSC ISS Exam 2020) exams were held on 16, 17 and 18 October 2020. The final result (UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021) was announced on the official website on 30 July 2021.

Here are the direct links

UPSC IES Exam 2020 Answer Key, and Final Marks

UPSC ISS Exam 2020 Answer Key, and Final Marks

Official website link

