UPSC: Gunjan Singh of Kanpur cleared UPSC Exam in her third attempt with 16th rank. Read her success story here

UPSC: Gunjan Singh hails from Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. After completing his schooling, he took JEE exam and after getting success got admission in IIT Roorkee. Then from here he got a bachelor’s degree. During her graduation, Gunjan got an opportunity to get acquainted with village life and difficulties in an internship. It was only after this incident that Gunjan got the idea of ​​giving Civil Services Examination. So that he can do something better for the poor and weak people.

After graduation, Gunjan also got a job in a good company. Then he thought it appropriate to leave the job to prepare for the Civil Services Examination. Gunjan was fully engaged in studies. She could not even clear the prelims when she gave her first attempt for the civil services exam. However, in her second attempt she did very well and even reached the interview round but could not make it to the merit list. Despite failing twice, Gunjan did not give up and continued to study only for the Civil Services Examination. After all, in the year 2019, Gunjan not only cleared the tough test in her third attempt but also topped the exam with 16th rank.

Regarding this journey of hers, Gunjan says that there was a lack of hard work somewhere, so she used to miss. He believes that due to not practicing answer writing in his second attempt, he got less marks in mains. However, Gunjan learned from her mistakes and made improvements when she achieved this position. During this difficult time, Gunjan’s mother also supported her step by step. It is because of his encouragement and companionship that Gunjan has achieved success in her life.

Regarding the preparation of Civil Services Examination, Gunjan believes that everyone should make a good strategy according to their own. If you prepare without strategy, then the time will also be less and the syllabus will also not be covered. Along with studies, it is also important to keep yourself motivated during the preparation and keep learning from mistakes.

