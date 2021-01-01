UPSC: Himadri Kaushik of Dehradun secured 97th rank in her third attempt. Read her important tips for interview

UPSC: Himadri Kaushik is a resident of Dehradun. His father Rajiv Kaushik is a former Chief Engineer of the Merchant Navy. Himadri was very quick to study since childhood and Economics has always been her favorite subject. He has completed his dual degree in Chemical Engineering and MSc Economics from BITS Pilani, Goa in the year 2015 after completing his schooling. In the same year Himadri also gave the first attempt of UPSC exam. Himadri cleared the prelims exam in her very first attempt but failed the mains exam. After this Himadri worked hard for almost a year and then in the year 2016 also gave the second attempt of UPSC exam. This time Himadri secured 304th rank in the examination and was allotted Indian Revenue Service. After which Himadri’s training started.

Himadri had succeeded in the UPSC exam but still had the passion to become an IAS in his mind. He had decided not to take the exam during his training. However, he took leave in the year 2018 and then completely focused only on studies and gave his third attempt of UPSC exam. Eventually Himadri’s hard work paid off and she secured 97th rank in the examination. Please tell that Himadri’s husband Ayush Sinha is also an IAS officer. He had secured 7th rank in the Civil Services Examination of 2017.

Himadri believes that the interview is a very important stage in the Civil Services Examination. She says whatever you fill in your DAF, you must prepare for it. Apart from this, one should also avoid arguing in the interview. Answer any question asked with restraint and understanding and stay confident. If you have to give some examples during the interview, then try to give examples related to India. Apart from all this, prepare well for the interview and also give some mock tests.

