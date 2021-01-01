UPSC: Himanshu Kaushik failed during graduation but cleared UPSC exam in first attempt with sheer hard work. Read his inspirational journey here

UPSC: Himanshu Kaushik is a resident of Delhi. He belongs to a middle class family. His father is an engineer and his mother is a Sanskrit teacher. Himanshu has spent most of his time in Delhi. His early education was also done while staying in Delhi. After completing his schooling, he got his Bachelors degree in Engineering from a private college in Ghaziabad. After graduation, he worked as a software developer for three years. During the job itself, he had made up his mind to take the UPSC exam. After which he quit his job and started preparing for the Civil Services Examination. However, his decision was not supported by the people because looking at Himanshu’s past performance, everyone felt that he would not be able to clear this difficult test. Let us tell you that Himanshu was always very normal in studies. Even during graduation, he had come back twice. Even after a lot of hard work, Himanshu had secured only 65 percent marks in B.Tech.

Himanshu faced a lot of difficulties in the initial few days of UPSC preparation. He could not understand where to start his preparation and how to do it. To overcome this problem, he decided to join coaching. Then due to the help of coaching and hard work day and night, finally he got success. Himanshu had secured 77th rank in the first attempt of UPSC exam in 2017. With his hard work Himanshu answered all those who thought that he would never be able to succeed.

By reaching this point, Himanshu had proved that your background is not important to crack the UPSC exam. However, he has worked hard to prove this point. He had not only deactivated all social media accounts but also stopped meeting friends and going to parties. Himanshu believes that it is possible to achieve anything in this world if your efforts are true. For this the most important thing is to have positive people around you who always inspire you to do something better in life.

