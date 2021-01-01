UPSC: IAS Atul Prakash Success Story IIT Delhi alumnus, gets 4th rank in civils

UPSC: Every year lakhs of candidates aspire to become an IAS officer in the UPSC exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Some of these candidates are able to achieve this position. Candidates work hard for this. One such name is of Atul Prakash. Atul secured All India 4th rank in UPSC Exam 2017.

Atul Prakash hails from Buxar district of Bihar. Atul was very fast in studies since childhood. He secured 94 percent marks in class 10th and 87 percent marks in 12th. After finishing his schooling, he started preparing for IIT. He took this exam and got selected in IIT. After this he took admission in IIT Delhi.

Atul came to know about UPSC at the time of his graduation, after that he decided to come in this field. He did not know much about UPSC exam, so he learned about it from his senior and internet. To know more, he started visiting the blogs of the toppers.

Atul joined coaching to prepare for the UPSC exam, but after two months, he left coaching and started doing self-study. He believed that self study is more important than coaching for this exam. He solved test series to prepare for this exam. He solved the test series of both Pre Exam and Mains Exam with hard work.

Atul Prakash tried twice and got selected in both 2016 and 2017. His optional subject for both the attempts was Mathematics. His first attempt was in 2016, he was allotted Indian Railway Service in this examination, which he was not satisfied with. After this, he gave the exam for the second time in 2017 in which he got the fourth rank.

