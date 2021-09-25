UPSC: IAS Hari Chandana Dasari education , success story, family, success tips

UPSC: Every year lakhs of candidates take part in the civil service exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). These candidates also come from many backgrounds. One such candidate was Hari Chandana Dasari, she decided to leave the job of a reputed institute and become an IAS.

Hari Chandana Dasari did his schooling in Telangana and Hyderabad. He did his 12th education from St. Anne’s Hyderabad. He did his graduation from St. Anne’s College, Hyderabad and post graduation from University of Hyderabad. Hari Chandana’s father is a civil servant and mother is a housewife.

After completing his studies from London School of Economics, Hari Chandana Dasari worked with companies like World Bank and then BP Shell in London. His father was an IAS officer, seeing that he was determined to become an IAS so that he could do something good for the society like his father had done. He cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in the second attempt in 2010.

The commission has issued the admit card of this exam, the exam is to be held on October 3

Selection is done in so many stages

UPSC Civil Services Exam, also known as IAS Exam, is a three-stage exam consisting of Preliminary, Mains and Interview. It is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to recruit suitable candidates for IAS, IPS, IFS and other allied services.

UPSC CSE Prelims consists of two papers, General Studies I and CSAT (General Studies Paper-II). While there is CSAT qualifying, the marks obtained in the General Studies paper determine your selection for UPSC Mains. Additionally, there is negative marking for wrong answers.

Board has released the result of ITI entrance exam, download with these steps