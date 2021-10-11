upsc ias interview 2021 tricky questions will be out of your syllabus should be read to prepare for the interview

These questions just need to be heard properly. Such questions are called tricky questions. Today we are giving you answers to some such tricky questions –

Tricky Questions and Answer in English: Many times such questions come in front of us which seem very difficult to hear. But the answer to these questions is simple. These questions just need to be heard properly. Such questions are called tricky questions. Today we are giving you answers to some such tricky questions –

Question 1: Which animal’s body produces milk instead of sweat?

Answer: Platypus

Question 2: What is it that turns black when bought, red when burnt, and white when thrown?

Answer: Coal

Question 3: Seeing a boy, Madhu said, his mother is the only daughter of my mother, tell what happened to the relationship between the two?

Answer: Mother and son have a relationship between them

Commission has issued notification for recruitment to these posts, salary will be up to 39 thousand

Question 4: If 8 people live in your house, then tell how many feet do you have in total?

Answer: Two legs

Question 5: A house at the North Pole has 4 walls and all four walls are facing east, a female bear is walking around that house, then what is the color of the bear?

Answer: The color of the bear will be white because the color of the bears found at the North Pole is white.

Question 6: The accumulation of which acid in the muscles causes fatigue?

Answer: Lactic acid

Question 7: Where is the world’s largest intersection?

Answer: The Red Square in Moscow is the world’s largest square.

Question 8: Sohan tells about a woman that she is the daughter of the mother of my wife’s husband, then how is that woman related to Rajesh?

Answer: The lady is the sister of Sohan.

MPPSC issued admit card for recruitment to these posts, you also applied, download admit card from here

Question 9: If you are running and you overtook the person who was second, where would you be now?

Answer: In second place. (If you passed the first one, you’d be in first place.)