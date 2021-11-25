UPSC IAS Success Story: UPSC Success Story: If the authorities did not listen, this boy decided to become an IAS, quit millions of jobs and passed the exam at the same time – Learn upsc success story ias how Dheeraj Kumar Singh cracked the civil service exam. First try

UPSC Success Story of IAS Dheeraj Kumar Singh:The IAS is said to be the most prestigious job in the country. Every year millions of students who dream of becoming IAS sit for the civil service exam. Dheeraj Kumar Singh of Gorakhpur was also one of those lakh students, but Dheeraj took the exam at the same time. The real patience was a doctor by profession, when he started preparing for UPSC, he had decided that if he did not pass the first attempt, he would return to his old profession.



Dheeraj’s story of getting 64th position in 2019 UPSC CSE exam is inspiring for many students. Dheeraj faced many difficulties in his journey but he never gave up and finally proved his talent by passing this test at the same time. Let’s learn the success story of patience.

He decided to become an IAS officer because of the rude behavior of the officers

Dheeraj’s mother lived in the village and she was often ill. At the same time, his father worked in another city. So Dheeraj often had to travel from Banaras to the village. Sometimes he had to come home every week, and his studies were greatly affected. Patience met the officers and requested that his father be transferred to his village, but the officers there did not help him and the officers were very rude. At that time, Dheeraj realized that he had not listened to her as a doctor, but considering what would happen to the common man, he decided to become an IAS and help people.

Millions lost their jobs for the IAS

After completing his MD degree, Dheeraj had a chance to earn up to Rs 5 lakh a month but he was committed to his dream. Although his financial situation was never good, but he had made up his mind that he would stay as IAS now, so prepare for UPSC. From coaching notes to interviewing toppers, he didn’t miss a beat. In the end, his hard work paid off and he passed the exam in 2019 with a score of 64 in his first attempt.