UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for many posts in UPSC, tomorrow is the last date to apply
Eligibility
For Indian Financial Services Examination, Candidate should have passed with post graduate degree in Economics / Applied Economics / Business Economics / Economics.
Candidates will be selected through written test, main test and interview.
Date of examination
April 24 to April 20.
UPSC UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Form: Fill the application form with these steps
Step 1- First of all go to UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2- Go to the website and click on apply online for various UPSC exams.
Step 3- Now click on Indian Statistics Service Exam Part 1 Registration Link for ISS and Indian Financial Services Exam Part 1 Registration Link for IES.
Step 4- After that, name, address, email, parent’s name etc. Complete the registration by filling in the information requested here.
Step 5- Upload your photo, signature and photo ID.
Step 6- After completing this process, pay the application fee.
Step 7- After payment, select the center and submit.
Step 8- After successfully submitting the application, download and print out for future reference.
Now you can go back to the main page and register for Part 2 in the same way.
