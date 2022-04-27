UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for many posts in UPSC, tomorrow is the last date to apply

Tomorrow is the last date to apply for the vacancies announced by the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Indian Economic Service (IES) and the Indian Statistics Service Examination (ISS) were announced by the UPSC this month, with applications starting April 6. Applications for IES and ISS recruitment will end tomorrow. Interested candidates are advised to apply by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct IES and ISS Exam 2022 at various centers across the country from June 24 to June 26. This year the examination is being held for recruitment of 53 posts. Below is all the information regarding the recruitment test.For Indian Financial Services Examination, Candidate should have passed with post graduate degree in Economics / Applied Economics / Business Economics / Economics.

Candidates will be selected through written test, main test and interview.

Date of examination

Step 1- First of all go to UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2- Go to the website and click on apply online for various UPSC exams.

Step 3- Now click on Indian Statistics Service Exam Part 1 Registration Link for ISS and Indian Financial Services Exam Part 1 Registration Link for IES.



Step 4- After that, name, address, email, parent’s name etc. Complete the registration by filling in the information requested here.

Step 5- Upload your photo, signature and photo ID.

Step 6- After completing this process, pay the application fee.



Step 7- After payment, select the center and submit.



Step 8- After successfully submitting the application, download and print out for future reference.

Now you can go back to the main page and register for Part 2 in the same way.