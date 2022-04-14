UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 announced on upsc.gov.in, Government Result, at direct link

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2021 (UPSC IFS Main Result 2021). Candidates appearing for the UPSC IFS Main Exam can check their marks by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Examination was conducted from 27th February to 06th March 2022. The way to check the results (UPSC Main Results 2022) is given below.Candidates who qualify for UPSC IFS Main Exam will be called for Personal Interview (UPSC IFS Interview 2022). The Commission has uploaded the list of candidates selected for the interview on their website. Candidates appearing for UPSC IFS interview will have to submit original documents in support of other documents such as age, educational qualification, community, EWS, Benchmark Disabled Persons (PWBD) and TA form etc.

UPSC IFS Main Results 2021: Learn How To Check Results

Step 1: First visit the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021’ under ‘Whats New’.

Step 3: UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 will open on PDF screen.

Step 4: Check your name and roll number in PDF.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

Direct link to UPSC IFS Main Results 2022

Do this work before UPSC IFS Interview 2022

Candidates who are eligible for the main examination will have to fill up a detailed application (UPSC DAF-II) before the interview round. The DAF form can be filled by visiting the official website of the Commission upsconline.nic.in. The link of the form will be activated on 19th April 2022 and you can fill up the UPSC DAF Form till 28th April 2022 till 6 pm.

Where will the interview take place?

UPSC IFS Personality Test (Interview) will be conducted at the UPSC office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Candidates will be issued an e-summons letter before the interview, which will have to be downloaded from the official website of the Commission. If the candidate fails to download his e-summons letter, he / she can email to 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or fax number 011-23387310, 011-2338447. is gov.in.