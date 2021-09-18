UPSC: IIT Bombay graduate Simi Karan cracked IAS Exam in first attempt

UPSC: One of the toughest exams in the country, UPSC Civil Services Exam was cracked by Simi Karan in the first attempt by self-study. He had secured AIR 31 in the IAS exam. She did her graduation from IIT Bombay. Simi Karan was just 22 years old when she passed the civil service examination.

Born in Odisha and raised in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Simi completed her schooling from DPS Bhilai. He had secured 98.4 percent in class XII. Soon after passing his Class 12 exams, he joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, where he completed his graduation in electrical engineering. His mother is a teacher and his father works in Bhilai Steel Plant.

He started his UPSC exam preparation in the last year of his graduation. He did time management for this. Simi used to read study material related to UPSC exam during her class break. Simi kept e-notes ready with her and used to revise them whenever she got time. Simi said during an interview that be honest with yourself, be your biggest critic. Evaluate your efforts and modify your syllabus as needed. In this way you can achieve success.

Simi used to spend about 45 minutes a day reading newspapers. She used to put a map of India in her hostel room and the notes she was studying. In this way, it was easy for them to prepare. He achieved his toughest goal by preparing with the right strategy.

