UPSC Interview 2021: These tricky questions asked form candidates in IAS Interview, check here the full list

UPSC Interview 2021: How questions are asked in the interview to the candidates who have passed the UPSC exam, it remains in the minds of people that they should also know those questions. We are telling you about the questions asked by some of the aspirants who cleared the UPSC exam this year, what questions were asked to them and how they answered them. MP K Arth Jain, who secured 16th rank in UPSC exam, told how questions were asked in UPSC interview. They were asked what is the difference between inspiration and motivation. What is the difference between culture, heritage and culture. Apart from this, what is the provision in the section of IPC regarding hate speech. Apart from this, one question was also asked on section 153.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the question was asked to Jayant Singh of Bikaner, where will you go to roam now? So he said that he would take his parents to show India Gate. So he was asked a question on this, tell in which direction India Gate is. So he pointed with his hand and told in which direction. Another UPSC aspirant, Vaibhav Rawat, was asked why he left the job. So Vaibhav replied with confidence that he had to come to the civil services only. On this a member of the panel asked what is your plan B? So Vaibhav replied that I will open a skill training school.

UPSC: The reputation of topping the exam in the first attempt itself fulfilled its childhood dream

Gaurav Budania, a resident of Churu, who has passed UPSC, was asked why Churu’s temperature is so high? Gaurav replied that Churu is at a distance from the sea. There is sandy soil, which heats up early in the day, apart from this, Churu has a desert area where there is no river. That is why Churu comes in the hottest area of ​​the country.

These questions asked in UPSC interview this year

Are private colleges degrading the standard of medical education?

What was the purpose behind introducing pink ball in cricket?

Should betting be given legal status in India?

What philosophy of Gandhiji is reflected in our constitution?

Who is Ramdhari Singh Dinkar? What does Khap Panchayat do?

Tell me any three headings of the newspaper you read this morning?

Should NCC be made compulsory in school?

How did Nadal play at Wimbledon?

