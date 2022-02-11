Education

UPSC interview questions: such questions are asked in the interview every year

UPSC interview questions: such questions are asked in the interview every year
upsc interview questions: UPSC interview questions: such questions are asked in the interview every year, see for sure – upsc interview questions Check out the most frequently asked questions.

upsc interview questions: UPSC interview questions: such questions are asked in the interview every year, see for sure – upsc interview questions Check out the most frequently asked questions.

UPSC Interview Questions: UPSC Civil Service Examination is conducted in three stages namely Prelims, Main and Interview. Where prelims are objective, the key is subjective and interview personality test. The Civil Service Exam is said to be the most uncertain exam. Hardly anyone has any idea what kind of questions will be asked in this exam. But there are some topics in the interview that are asked questions every year. In such a case, it is necessary to prepare well for the potential question already. With the help of the following top 10 questions, candidates can prepare for the interview and make their name successful.

UPSC Interview Questions: Such questions are asked every year

Question 1: Why do you want to join this service?

This question is often asked in the interview and the candidate should prepare well for it already. This is a question whose answer may vary according to the examinee.

Q2: What are your strengths and weaknesses?

This is a question that examinees should always be honest about. If there is no answer, say sorry directly, do not try to mislead the board.

Question 3: Give information about your hobby.

The candidate should always keep in mind that the hobbyist should always mention what is written in the DAF otherwise the chances of getting low marks are high.

Q4: Five years from now, where do you want to see yourself?

When answering this question always keep in mind that the answer should be very honest as opposite questions can be asked.

Q5: Why did you quit your previous job?

If you are a working professional, you will definitely be asked this question, so prepare in advance.

Question 6: If you are an officer of Rajasthan cadre and a bomb has exploded then what would be your first decision?

During the interview, the board asks this question every time to evaluate the candidate’s decision making ability.

Q7: When did you start your civil service preparation?

This is the most basic question asked in an interview and is asked by almost everyone. Candidate should go for interview after preparing answer.

Question 8: What is the best time to prepare for the civil service exam?

This question may be different for all the examinees.

Ques 9: What are the subjects that get the highest marks in GS?

Candidates should answer this exam based on their preparation and experience.

Question 10 Give a detailed explanation of all the subjects of your degree.

Here’s a look at some of the things you’ve learned up to graduation.

