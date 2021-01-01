UPSC: IPS in first attempt and then IAS in second, Sameer Saurabh gives this advice for social media

UPSC: Today we will tell you about the UPSC journey of Sameer Saurabh. Sameer Saurabh hails from Purnia district of Bihar. He completed his early education from a school in the district itself. After completing his schooling, Sameer decided to go into the field of engineering. For this, he took the JEE examination and after successful in the examination completed his graduation from IIT Kharagpur. However, during his graduation, he had made up his mind to enter the administrative service and as soon as he completed his degree, he started preparing for the UPSC exam.

Sameer Saurabh had prepared for UPSC with hard work and a good strategy and as a result he secured 142nd rank in his first attempt of UPSC exam in the year 2017. With this rank, he was allotted IPS service. Sameer had also started training for this in Hyderabad but he had dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. To turn his dream into reality, Sameer continued his studies even during his training. When Sameer took the UPSC exam for the second time in 2018, he had secured 32nd rank. Sameer finally made his dream come true due to his passion and perseverance.

Sameer believes that it is very important to practice to perform well in the UPSC exam. For this give mock tests, join test series and practice writing. Apart from this, keep revising the topic which you have read completely. Sameer says that instead of keeping distance from social media during preparation, it can be used to his advantage. At the same time, it is better to take breaks from time to time than to cut off from family and friends and continue with their studies with their support.

The post UPSC: IPS in first attempt and then IAS in second, Sameer Saurabh gives this advice for social media appeared first on Jansatta.

#UPSC #IPS #attempt #IAS #Sameer #Saurabh #advice #social #media