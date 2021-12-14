UPSC ISS Final Result 2021: UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021: Indian Financial and Statistical Services Final Result Announced, check from this link – upsc

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Indian Financial Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) 2021 examinations. The final results of both these examinations (UPSC IES, ISS Final Results 2021) have been published on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can view the results only by visiting this website. UPSC IES / ISS Exam 2021 was held on 16th, 17th and 18th July. Eligible candidates were called for the personality test on November 29, November 30 and December 1.

A total of 15 candidates have been recommended for the Indian Economic Service and 11 candidates for the Indian Statistical Service.



See UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2021 from this direct link

Candidates can view the final result by clicking on the direct link given below.

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result Direct Link

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2021 can also be checked with these steps

Step 1: First go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Indian Economic Service Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 Final Result link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the file given in Documents.

Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.

Step 5: Now check your roll number and name in it.

The results of the DCIO exam were also announced

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also released the results of the examination conducted for the selection of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in the Intelligence Bureau of the Home Ministry. A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the post.