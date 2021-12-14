UPSC ISS Final Result 2021: UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021: Indian Financial and Statistical Services Final Result Announced, check from this link – upsc
See UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2021 from this direct link
Candidates can view the final result by clicking on the direct link given below.
UPSC IES, ISS Final Result Direct Link
SSC Results 2021: Medical results for ASI in Delhi Police SI, CAPF and CISF have been announced, here is the link
UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2021 can also be checked with these steps
Step 1: First go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Indian Economic Service Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021 Final Result link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now click on the file given in Documents.
Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.
Step 5: Now check your roll number and name in it.
The results of the DCIO exam were also announced
The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also released the results of the examination conducted for the selection of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in the Intelligence Bureau of the Home Ministry. A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the post.
#UPSC #ISS #Final #Result #UPSC #IES #ISS #Result #Indian #Financial #Statistical #Services #Final #Result #Announced #check #link #upsc
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.