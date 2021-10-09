UPSC: Jagriti prepared for leaving job, got second rank in UPSC exam, gave these tips to candidates

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission has recently released the topper list for Civil Services Examination or CSE 2020. Out of the top 20 toppers in the exam this year, 10 were women. Shubham Kumar of Bihar secured the first rank. Jagriti Awasthi of Bhopal is the female topper of the year 2020. Awasthi had left the job to fulfill his dream and achieve the top rank in the examination with his hard work and determination.

Jagriti could not clear the UPSC exam in the first attempt. However, this did not demotivate her. To do better in the exam, he decided to quit his job and devoted his entire attention to UPSC CSE preparation.

In an interview, he told that after failing in his first attempt, he focused more on knowing where the mistake went and how to rectify the mistake. He gave himself time to understand the syllabus of UPSC and understand the types of questions asked.

Passed the GATE exam after completing his studies at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology or MANIT. After this Jagriti joined BHEL as a technical officer. He worked from 2017-19. After failing to clear UPSC in the first attempt, 24-year-old Jagriti decided to quit a BHEL job to pursue her dream.

Jagriti has given tips for the aspirants preparing for UPSC exam. Where did he say that the candidates preparing for this exam should first understand the question paper of the exam, what type of questions come and must see the previous question papers. Aspirants keep practicing so that they will be able to know their shortcomings and overcome them. According to Jagriti, it is most important that the candidates should believe in themselves.

