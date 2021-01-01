upsc jobs 2021: Recruitment for dcio and other posts on upsc.gov.in 2021, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The Central Public Service Commission has issued notification for recruitment of various posts including Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO), Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can check the notification by visiting UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in. A direct link to the notification is also given below.



A total of 28 vacancies will be filled in various posts in this recruitment drive. Candidates preparing for government jobs have a good opportunity to apply. The deadline to submit an online application is September 30 or earlier. Eligible candidates have till October 01 to fill and submit the complete application. Appointed candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC).

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Regional Director – 1 post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer – 10 posts

Assistant Professor (Chemistry) – 1 post

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) – 1 post

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Communication Engineering) – 2 posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering / Control Instrumentation Engineering) – 1 post

Assistant Professor (Mathematics) – 1 post

Assistant Professor (Production Engineering / Production Engineering) – 1 post

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering) – 1 post

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics) – 3 posts

Junior Research Officer – 3 posts

Assistant Engineer / Assistant Surveyor – 3 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates with degree and post graduate degree in the relevant field can apply. Speaking of age limit, the maximum age limit is 50 years for Regional Director, 35 years for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) and Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II and 30 years for other posts including JRA, AE. . For full details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can visit the notification link given below.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Women candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PWBD (PWD) and any community do not have to pay any application fee.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on or before 30 September 2021 by visiting UPSC’s Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website at upsconline.nic.in. After submitting the application online, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

