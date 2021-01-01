upsc jobs 2021: Recruitment for dcio and other posts on upsc.gov.in 2021, check details
Highlights
- UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- DCIO, Recruitment for various posts including Assistant Professor.
- Apply online by September 30th.
A total of 28 vacancies will be filled in various posts in this recruitment drive. Candidates preparing for government jobs have a good opportunity to apply. The deadline to submit an online application is September 30 or earlier. Eligible candidates have till October 01 to fill and submit the complete application. Appointed candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC).
Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)
Regional Director – 1 post
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer – 10 posts
Assistant Professor (Chemistry) – 1 post
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) – 1 post
Assistant Professor (Electronics and Communication Engineering) – 2 posts
Assistant Professor (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering / Control Instrumentation Engineering) – 1 post
Assistant Professor (Mathematics) – 1 post
Assistant Professor (Production Engineering / Production Engineering) – 1 post
Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering) – 1 post
Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics) – 3 posts
Junior Research Officer – 3 posts
Assistant Engineer / Assistant Surveyor – 3 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates with degree and post graduate degree in the relevant field can apply. Speaking of age limit, the maximum age limit is 50 years for Regional Director, 35 years for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) and Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II and 30 years for other posts including JRA, AE. . For full details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can visit the notification link given below.
Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: No Exam! Recruitment for ITI people in 10th pass and Railways, see details
Application fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Women candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PWBD (PWD) and any community do not have to pay any application fee.
Also read: Indian Navy Vacancies 2021: Indian Navy SSC Officers Without Exams, See Details
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on or before 30 September 2021 by visiting UPSC’s Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website at upsconline.nic.in. After submitting the application online, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
upsc recruitment 2021 notification
Link to apply online
Official website
#upsc #jobs #Recruitment #dcio #posts #upscgovin #check #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.