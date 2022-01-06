upsc jobs: Check out upsc cds i recruitment 2022, exam date and more information to fill a total of 341 vacancies.

Highlights Apply for UPSC CDS I recruitment soon.

A total of 341 posts are vacant.

The exam will be held on April 10, 2022.

UPSC CDS I Recruitment 2022: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for UPSC CDS I recruitment. The commission had issued notifications for more than 300 vacancies in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Online applications have started from 22nd December 2021. UPSC CDS Exam (I) will be held on 10th April, 2022.



The last opportunity to submit online application for UPSC Combined Defense Services Exam (UPSC CDS I Exam) 2022 is till 11 pm on 11 January 2022. Following the application process, candidates who do not wish to appear for the examination may withdraw their application from 18th to 24th January, 2022. As per the notification issued, the given vacancies are only temporary and can be changed at any time. The direct link of UPSC CDS Recruitment 2022 notification is given below.

Educational Qualification (UPSC CDS I 2022 Educational Qualification)

In order to sit for this exam, it is necessary to have passed 12th with Physics and Mathematics subjects from any recognized board. The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or institution. An engineering degree is required for the Indian Naval Academy. In addition, candidates who are studying in the final year or semester degree course and who have not yet passed the final year examination can also apply.





UPSC CDS I Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force should have been born after 02 January 1999 and before 1 January 2004. Candidates for Officers Training Academy i.e. Officer Training Academy should have been born after 02 January 1998 and before 1 January 2004. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in written test and interview round. The examination is conducted for recruitment in Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. This exam is conducted twice a year and notification of the second exam will be published later.

