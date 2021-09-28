UPSC Jobs: Notice issued for UPSC Recruitment 2021 Examination, Engineering Service Main Examination will be held on this day, find out when the admission card? – Schedule of Engineering Services Main 2021 Examination issued by upsc on upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination will be held on 21st November 2021. The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the Engineering Services Examination 2021 (UPSC Engineering Services Main 2021). Candidates who are appearing for the UPSC Main Recruitment Examination (UPSC Recruitment 2021 Main Examination) can check and download the examination schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission (upsc) upsc.gov.in.UPSC Engineering Service Prelims 2021 was held on 18th July 2021 and results were declared on 05th August 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the pre-examination can sit for the main examination. For thematic code and schedule information, you can click on the schedule link below.

Exam sample

The UPSC ESE Main Examination will have 2 two shift engineering papers – 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm. The exam will be of 3 hours, each paper will be of 300 marks. Candidates who qualify for Stage 2 examinations by obtaining minimum eligibility marks as prescribed by the Commission will appear for Stage 3 i.e. Personality Test, which is of 200 marks.

When is the ticket? (UPSC ESE Main Admission Card 2021)

Candidates who have passed the prelims examination will now appear in the mains. Admission for the main examination will be given two weeks before the date of the examination.

Vacancy Details (upsc Vacancy 2021 Details)

The recruitment drive is for UPSC Jobs Survey of India Group “A” Service, Indian Defense Services Engineer, Indian Naval Arms Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Energy, Engineering Services, Indian Radio Regulator. The service and it has been run to fill 215 vacancies in other services.

Schedule of UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination 2021

