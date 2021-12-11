upsc jobs: UPSC jobs 2021: no exam! Upsc Recruitment 2021 for Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Check Government Job Details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

UPSC has announced vacancies for the post of Sub-Divisional Engineer.

Recruitment will be based on interview.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has published the recruitment notification for the post of UPSC Sub-Divisional Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is December 30, 2021. Sub-Divisional Engineers will be appointed to supervise the maintenance of residential / non-residential buildings in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.



A total of 6 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive (UPSC Sub-Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021). Eligible applicants will be appointed on the basis of interview. Candidates are required to bring along the required documents along with hard copy of the application filled on the day of interview. UPSC interview date will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Who can apply?

Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University or Institution. Apart from this the age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years. Please read the UPSC Recruitment Notification below for more details.

Application fee has to be paid

A fee of Rs.25 / – is required to apply for the post of UPSC Sub-Divisional Engineer. Which can be remitted to any SBI branch in cash or using SBI’s Net Banking facility or using Visa / Master Credit / Debit Card. No fee will be charged from SC, ST, PWBD or female candidates from any community.

UPSC Sub-Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website