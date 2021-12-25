UPSC Jobs: UPSC Jobs 2021: UPSC has announced a total of 187 vacancies for various posts, will get good salary under 7th CPC – Total 187 vacancies to fill various posts 2021, salary under 7th CPC.

UPSC Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts. Applications are invited for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Commissioner Quality Insurance, Assistant Commissioner Quality Insurance Electronics, Junior Time Scale, Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.



A total of 187 vacancies will be filled in various posts through this recruitment drive. Online applications have started on the official website. The last date to submit online application is January 13, 2022. Below is a direct link to important information and notification about UPSC jobs.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Assistant Commissioner – 2 posts

Assistant Engineer – 157 posts

Junior Time Scale – 17 posts

Administrative Officer – 9 posts

Assistant Professor – 2 posts

Total number of vacancies – 187

Find out who can apply?

As per the notification issued by UPSC, candidates who have completed a degree or post-graduate degree from any recognized university or institution can apply. Full details of the post-wise educational qualifications can be seen in the notification.

Age range

The age limit of eligible candidates should not be more than 30 years and 40 years (post wise). However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

upsc recruitment 2021 selection process

The selection process for these positions will include an interview. Selected candidates will have to be present for the interview. During the interview process, candidates will have to submit their documents. Finally, the candidates who get the job will be given the benefit of pay scale and applicable allowances as per 7th pay commission.

