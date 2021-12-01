upsc Jobs: UPSC Jobs: UPSC CISF AC Recruitment Application Starts, Exam To Be Held On This Day, This Is Notification – upsc cisf ac 2021 Notification Issued, Exam On March 13, Check Details

Highlights UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

The CISF Assistant Commandant exam will be held on March 13, 2022.

Check the vacancy details and important information here.

UPSC CISF AC 2021 Notification: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an important notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant 2021 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). UPSC Limited Divisional Competitive Examination 2022 will be held on 13th March 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from 01 December 2021. A total of 19 vacancies will be filled by this vacancy (UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021).



Applications for UPSC CISF Assistant Assistant Commandant Recruitment will be submitted by 21st December 2021. The application form is available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. A direct link to the notification can be seen below along with information on how to apply, exam date and admission card.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for a total of 19 vacancies for the post of CISF Assistant Commandant. This includes 14 vacancies for General Category, 03 vacancies for Scheduled Castes and 02 vacancies for Scheduled Tribes.

When will the admission card be issued (UPSC CISF AC Admission Card 2021)

According to the official notification issued by the UPSC, the e-Admission tickets of the candidates admitted in this examination will be uploaded on the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in two weeks before the date of examination and will be downloaded. It can be done. ‘

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. After filling up the application, candidates are required to send a print out or hard copy of the application to the Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003, CISF Authority.

UPSC CISF AC 2021 Notification