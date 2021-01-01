upsc jobs: UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has issued recruitment for many posts, will get salary under 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The Central Public Service Commission has announced recruitment for various posts including Assistant Geologist, Agricultural Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.



This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs. A total of 23 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC Recruitment 2021 campaign. The last date to submit online application is September 16, 2021. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link of UPSC recruitment notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology) – 02 posts

Agricultural Engineer – 01 post

Assistant Geologist – 20 posts

Who can apply?

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology): Candidate should have M.Sc. Degree in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Bachelor’s degree in Botany with specialization in plant pathology from a recognized university or institution.

Agricultural Engineer (Instrumentation): Candidate must have a degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Geologist: Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-Chemist or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management from a recognized University or Institute.

upsc recruitment 2021 application fee

There is no fee for SC (ST), ST (ST), PWBD (PWD) and women candidates to apply for the posts included in UPSC Recruitment 2021. All other candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.

Salary will be paid under 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC)

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology) – Pay Scale Level – 10

Agricultural Engineer – Pay Scale Level – 07

Assistant Geologist – Pay Scale Level – 08

