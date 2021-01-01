UPSC: Kanishka Katariya of Jaipur left high paying job to pursue UPSC. Read how he topped UPSC exam in his first attempt

UPSC: Today we will tell you about the UPSC journey of Kanishk Kataria. Kanishk hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He has completed his education up to class 12 from St Paul’s Senior Secondary School, Kota. After class 12th, he appeared for IIT JEE. In this examination, he had brought laurels to the family members by getting 44th rank. After this he completed his B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in the year 2014.

After completing his graduation, Kanishk started a job as a software engineer in Samsung company in South Korea. He was getting a good salary in this company but still Kanishk was not satisfied with this job. After all, due to lack of interest in the job, Kanishk returned to India after stumbling the job of crores. Then here he joined a company in Bangalore as a data scientist.

Since childhood, Kanishk had seen his father and uncle serving the country as an IAS officer. Kanishk’s father also wanted his son to join the administrative service but Kanishk did not pay much attention to it. However, Kanishk was also very impressed by this somewhere, so he decided to start preparing for the UPSC exam. Since Kanishk was from a different background and did not know much about UPSC exam, he also did coaching for 7-8 months by staying in Delhi. However, later he decided to do self study by staying at home. It was his hard work and dedication that Kanishk topped the UPSC exam in the very first attempt in the year 2018 and fulfilled his father’s dream as well.

UPSC: Failure four times, then Sanjita topped in the fifth attempt

Let us tell you that for the UPSC Prelims exam, Kanishk had focused a lot on the previous year papers and test series. Due to interest in Maths since childhood, Kanishk chose Mathematics as an optional subject for the Mains exam. He used to study for about 13 to 14 hours everyday for the Mains exam. During this, he had also distanced himself from social media. According to Kanishk, it is necessary to work hard and have a positive attitude to get success in the UPSC exam.





