UPSC: Kanishka Singh of Delhi cleared UPSC exam in her second attempt with this strategy. Read her success story here

UPSC: Kanishka Singh of Delhi cleared UPSC exam in her second attempt with this strategy.

UPSC: Civil Services Examination is considered to be the toughest examination in the country. Everyone has their own different strategy to get success in this exam. Kanishka also changed her strategy after failing in the first attempt and was successful in the second attempt. Today we will tell about the UPSC journey of Kanishka.

Kanishka Singh hails from Delhi. She was very quick to read since childhood. After completing his schooling, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology. As soon as he completed his graduation, he made up his mind to take the civil services examination and started preparing for it. In the year 2017, Kanishka gave her first attempt for the Civil Services Examination. Kanishka could not even clear the preliminary exam in her first attempt. He learned a lesson from the mistakes made behind this failure and changed his preparation strategy. Eventually, Kanishka cracked the civil services exam in her very second attempt.

Kanishka believes that for the Civil Services Examination, choose such a subject as optional in which you have a good hold. Kanishka had also chosen psychology as an optional subject and she also benefited from this decision. According to Kanishka, the biggest reason for failing in the first attempt was that she did not revise the subjects studied well nor gave mock tests. If you want to get success in this exam, then it is necessary that you must revise the syllabus after covering it. Also, practice answer writing and give mock tests.

Kanishka says that to get success in this difficult exam, you have to make a better strategy and according to that strategy, you will also have to do further studies regularly. Kanishka used to focus on only one subject at a time. However, he says that if you can study two subjects at a time then that is also fine. Whatever method you adopt, just follow it.

