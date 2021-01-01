UPSC Latest Recruitment 2021 Notification Released upsc.gov.in, check here the direct link

UPSC New Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech), Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, Junior Research Officer / Assistant Surveyor of Works / Engineering Assistant (Civil) and Assistant Engineer are invited applications for the recruitment of various posts. Candidates having educational qualification can apply through online mode. The online application process has been started at upsconline.nic.in. To apply candidates can access the online application link by scrolling down. The last date for submission of online application is 30 September 2021.

This drive is being run for the recruitment of 28 vacant posts in different departments. This is a big opportunity for the candidates who are willing to apply for UPSC Recruitment. Complete details of eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details are given here. From this recruitment process one post of Regional Director, 10 posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech), 8 posts of Assistant Professor, 3 posts of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, 3 posts of Junior Research Officer and

There are 3 posts of Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil) to be filled.

Talking about the age limit on these posts, 50 years for Regional Director, 35 years for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO / Tech), 35 years for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, Junior Research Officer,

For Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor of Works/Engineering Assistant (Civil) 30 years.

Candidates willing to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021 can apply through online mode on or before 30 September 2021. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Here is the direct link to check notificationhttps://www.upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php Is.

