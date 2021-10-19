upsc main exam sample: upsc civil service main exam: upsc civil service main exam tips and tricks in hindi

The Central Public Service Commission Main Examination (UPSC Civil Service Main Examination) will be held from 7th January to 16th January 2022. UPSC has recently conducted pre-examination. Candidates who have done well in the paper have started preparing for the main exam.

1. Solve previous year’s UPSC question papers

If you want to pass the UPSC main exam, solving the previous question paper is a great option. This helps the candidates to evaluate their exam performance. Solving previous year’s exam question papers can help students see where their preparation is lacking, analyze their strengths and weaknesses, and give them the opportunity to work on completing later years. In addition, the candidate gets an idea of ​​how long it takes to write the answers to all the questions, this time limit helps to reduce the pressure and strengthens their grip on the type and pattern of the paper.

2. Take as many mock tests as possible

You should take as many mock tests as possible to identify your weak areas while preparing for the exam. You will be able to understand the exam better by solving mock tests frequently. At the same time, if there is improvement, the chances of cracking in this test will also increase. Self-assessment is one of the most essential parts of IAS preparation that can benefit from rigorous practice.

3. Make a plan and stick to it

It is very important to plan for your preparation. Goals set by you should be realistic so that when you achieve them, your confidence will increase. Then, gradually you can meet your daily exam goals. If the goal is too ambitious and challenging to achieve, the aspirant may become frustrated by not achieving it. This is where many candidates give up. Having a well thought out plan and detailed schedule can help in making the exam preparation easier for the candidates and also in streamlining the studies while relieving the stress and anxiety in the civil services exam. Can help.

4. Read the daily newspaper

If you want to face the main exam, don’t forget to read the newspaper every day. The UPSC paper has many questions related to general awareness, by reading the daily newspaper you will be aware of the happenings in the country and the world. So get in the habit of reading the newspaper from now on.

5. Read NCERT books for main preparation

It is very important to choose the right books to prepare for this exam. The better study material you have, the better prepared you will be. Experts believe that candidates should read NCERT books to prepare for UPSC. Read a book on sociology in particular.

6. Work on your writing skills

While preparing for UPSC Mains, some people forget that in order to sit for this exam, you have to focus on writing as well as reading. Sometimes candidates focus only on reading. The IAS main exam is a subject type exam. So if you want to pass the main exam, start working on it to improve your writing skills.