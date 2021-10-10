UPSC: Meet Devyani from Haryana, who secured AIR 11 in UPSC CSE exam

UPSC: Devyani’s father Vinay Singh is also a government employee and saw her father working as a civil servant from a very young age and hence wanted to be like her father.

UPSC: Becoming an IAS or IPS officer is the dream of many people, but only a few candidates are able to clear this tough exam conducted by UPSC. Today we will tell you about Devyani, who has passed the UPSC exam on the basis of her hard work and has got the All India Rank 11th rank.

Devyani is originally from Mahendragarh in Haryana. He did his schooling from SH Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh and completed his graduation in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Goa Campus, BITS Pilani in 2014.

Devyani had earlier appeared in this exam in 2015, 2016 and 2017. According to media reports, in the year 2017, she reached the interview round. Even after failing the exam thrice, Devyani did not give up and secured 222 rank in the UPSC exam in 2019. After this his training started in Shimla. But he again thought of appearing in this exam and got AIR 11 with his hard work and determination.

According to Devyani, she aimed to score more marks in the optional subject in this exam and she managed to do so. Along with this, he prepared with mock interviews to prepare for the interview and this also benefited him a lot. Apart from this, she used to read newspapers every day.