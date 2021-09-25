UPSC: Namami Bansal of Uttarakhand secured 17th rank in her fourth attempt. Read about her UPSC journey here

UPSC: Namami Bansal hails from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. His early education was also done from Rishikesh. After this she completed her graduation in Economics Honors from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi. After graduation, Namami had also joined the job. However, after some time the idea of ​​taking the Civil Services Examination came in his mind and he also started studying for it.

Namami had to face many difficulties while preparing for the Civil Services Examination. Despite her hard work, she repeatedly failed to reach her goal. Namami had given three attempts for the civil services examination but she could not clear the examination in all three attempts. Despite this failure, he never lost his courage and continued his studies. Eventually, Namami’s hard work and perseverance paid off and she managed to crack the Civil Services Examination with a rank of 17th in her fourth attempt.

Namami says that it is better to study from NCERT books for initial preparation for civil services exam. By doing this a good understanding will be developed about the subjects. After preparing the basics well, you can study from other books as well. Try to cover all the topics from limited books only, but after that you must also revise the topics studied.

Namami believes that there is no one formula to crack any exam. People can adopt the method of studies according to their ability and choice. According to him, during the study of this difficult exam, keep yourself motivated and be positive about things. The journey of UPSC can be very ups and downs, so don’t give up and keep trying.

