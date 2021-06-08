UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration Likely To Begin From This Date At upsc.gov.in – Know How To Apply Here
New Delhi: The candidates who're making ready for UPSC NDA 2 2021 examination, we now have some vital information for you. The Union Public Service Fee, UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration will start tomorrow, on June 9, 2021. The candidates are requested to maintain all the small print prepared for an error-free registration. The candidates can fill the net software kind on the official web site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
For the comfort of the scholars, we now have talked about the steps via which the candidates can apply for the examination:
- Go to the net hyperlink of Union Public Service Fee, upsc.gov.in.
- Go to the ‘What’s New’ part obtainable on the homepage.
- Click on on the hyperlink, “UPSC NDA 2 2021 notification”, you may be re-directed to a brand new window.
- Enter particulars to finish the UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration.
- Pay the UPSC NDA 2 2021 software payment and click on on submit tab.
- Take a print of the UPSC NDA 2 2021 software kind for any future reference.
Here are a few of the vital particulars of the examination:
- The final date to finish the UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration processes is June 29, 2021.
- UPSC NDA 2 2021 examination is tentatively scheduled to be performed on September 5, 2021.
- Candidates making use of for UPSC NDA 2 2021 examination should have cross Class 12 with physics, chemistry and arithmetic from a acknowledged board.
- The candidates must be a citizen of India. T
- The appliance payment for basic class candidates is Rs. 100, whereas the reserved class candidates needn’t pay any payment.
- Those that will qualify for the UPSC NDA examination will get a month-to-month stipend of Rs. 56100 in the course of the coaching interval.
- The admit card for the NDA examination is more likely to be issued within the month of August.
Candidates should observe that UPSC NDA 2 2021 notification could get delayed because of the prevailing COVID 19 scenario within the nation.
