UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification: Recruitment for 400 posts for 12th pass, 56 thousand Salary – Notification of 2022 has been issued on upsc.gov.in on upsc.gov.in, how to apply

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification: Recruitment for 400 posts

The Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has issued notification of Nationwide Protection Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 2022 (UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification). UPSC NDA notification has been revealed on the official web site upsconline.nic.in. As per the notification, 400 posts might be crammed by examination. The applying course of for these posts has additionally began from right this moment. The final date to apply is June 7.Candidates who’ve handed 12th (10 + 2 sample) class of State Board of Schooling can apply for Military Wing of Nationwide Protection Academy. For the Air Drive and Navy department in NDM, the themes of Physics, Chemistry and Arithmetic needs to be 12th move from a faculty authorised by the State Board of Schooling. Learn the directions fastidiously for extra particulars.

Age restrict

Solely single male / feminine candidates who weren’t born earlier than 02 January 2004 and never after 1 January 2007 can apply for this recruitment check.

Software payment

The applying payment for common candidates is Rs. SC / ST, No software payment for feminine candidates.

Salary or stipend

56,100 / – per thirty days might be given as stipend for cadet coaching for Military officers and equal posts in Air Drive and Navy.

UPSC NDA NA Registration: How to register for NDA



Step 1: First go to the official web site upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on on the net software hyperlink for numerous UPSC exams given on the web site.

Step 3: Now click on on the Half 1 registration hyperlink.

Step 4: Fill in all of the requested data.

Step 5: Equally register for the half.

Step 6: Pay the applying payment.

Step 7: Print the applying kind after finishing all of the procedures.

