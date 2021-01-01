UPSC NDA Exam: Girls can appear in NDA exam to be held on 5th September

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed women candidates to appear in the UPSC NDA exam this year. National Defense Academy exam will be held on 5th September 2021 and female candidates can appear in it. Admission to the Academy will be subject to the final orders of the Court. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra, seeking to allow women candidates to appear in the National Defense Academy examination conducted by UPSC every year.

Meanwhile, UPSC NDA/ NA II Exam 2021 which was scheduled to be held on September 5, 2021, has been postponed. The exam will now be held on November 14, 2021 along with the already scheduled Combined Defense Services Examination (II), 2021. As per the official notification, this exam will be conducted to fill 370 posts in National Defense Academy and 30 posts in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). Earlier the eligibility criteria was that the candidate should be an unmarried male and not earlier than 2nd January 2003 and not later than 1st January 2006. However, with this order, it is expected that female candidates born within these dates can appear for the above mentioned examination.

Supreme Court allows women to take National Defense Academy exam scheduled for September 5th saying that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court. pic.twitter.com/n8Az7Usqc7 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) August 18, 2021

The written exam for UPSC NDA 2 2021 will be of 900 marks. At the same time, the Interview and Personality Test will also be of 900 marks. Talking about the pattern, there will be 120 questions from Maths (Post Code 01). These questions will be of 300 marks and will be given 2 hours 30 minutes to attempt them. There will be 150 questions in the General Ability Test (Post Code 02). These questions will be of 600 marks and will be given 2 hours 30 minutes to attempt them. Negative marking will be applicable in these exams.