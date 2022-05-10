UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2022: Written Exam Result Announced, Check Direct Link Here – Upsc nda NA 1 Result 2022 Announced on Upsc.gov.in Check Direct Link

The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the written examination of National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2022. Candidates participating in this exam can easily check their result (UPSC NDA NA 1 result 2022) by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.UPSC had conducted NDA and NA Exam (I) 2022 on April 10, 2022. Candidates who have passed this examination are eligible to appear for the interview conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) for admission in the Army, Navy, Ministry of Defense. A total of 400 posts will be recruited in the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy through this examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

See UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 from this direct link



Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

UPSC NDA Result 2022 Direct Link

Check UPSC NDA, NA Result 2022 with these steps



Candidates can check their result with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘Written Results: National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021’ in the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the result document.

Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.

Step 5: Find your roll number in it. If you have a roll number, you have passed.