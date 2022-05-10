UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2022: Written Exam Result Announced, Check Direct Link Here – Upsc nda NA 1 Result 2022 Announced on Upsc.gov.in Check Direct Link
UPSC had conducted NDA and NA Exam (I) 2022 on April 10, 2022. Candidates who have passed this examination are eligible to appear for the interview conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) for admission in the Army, Navy, Ministry of Defense. A total of 400 posts will be recruited in the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy through this examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.
See UPSC NDA 1 Result 2022 from this direct link
Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.
UPSC NDA Result 2022 Direct Link
Check UPSC NDA, NA Result 2022 with these steps
Candidates can check their result with the help of simple steps given below.
Step 1: First go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Then click on the link ‘Written Results: National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021’ in the ‘What’s New’ section.
Step 3: Then click on the result document.
Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.
Step 5: Find your roll number in it. If you have a roll number, you have passed.
What is Nautical Science: Take this course to pursue a career in Nautical Science
#UPSC #NDA #Result #Written #Exam #Result #Announced #Check #Direct #Link #Upsc #nda #Result #Announced #Upscgovin #Check #Direct #Link
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.