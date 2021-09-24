upsc nda na exam 2021: first time window open for women, how to apply without fee, see details – upsc nda na exam 2021 for women only, how to apply and more updates

Highlights UPSC NDA and Navy Exam 2021 notification issued.

The application window for women opened for the first time.

Following the rejection of the Centre’s petition, the examination will now be held in November 2021.

UPSC NDA NA Exam 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has for the first time invited applications from women candidates in the National Defense Academy (NDA). Notification of NDA and Naval Academy-II Examination (UPSC NDA and NA II Examination 2021) has been issued by UPSC on Friday, September 24, 2021. Women candidates can apply for this exam after the decision of the Supreme Court.



UPSC NDA NA Recruitment Examination 2021 will be held on 14th November 2021 at various examination centers across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 24th September to 08th October 2021. No candidate’s application will be accepted after 08th October. The direct link of UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

These women cannot apply

UPSC has issued notification for recruitment of women in National Defense Academy and Navy, but according to the notification issued, married women cannot apply to appear in NDA and NA exams 2021.

The Centre’s petition was rejected by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) has recently rejected the Centre’s plea to postpone the examination of women candidates till November 14. The SC bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the admission of women candidates could not be postponed. The government had told the court that the government has suggested that women candidates for the NDA should first appear for the exam in May 2022 next year, much less this year.

UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2021: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, “National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 – for female candidates only.” Go to the link.

Step 3: A new window will open, fill in the required details and register here.

Step 4: Upload the required documents like photo, signature and other details.

Step 5: Choose your favorite test center

Step 6: Candidates can keep a hard copy of the application with them for further reference.

No application fee

According to UPSC, women do not have to pay application fee to sit for UPSC NA and NA exam 2021. Candidates should check the official website for more details. Also, candidates should keep in mind that examination centers will be allotted on first come first served basis. Once the capacity of the center is filled, it will be frozen. Candidates are advised to fill up the application early to avoid last minute crowd.

