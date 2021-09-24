UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: UPSC NDA 2 Online Application Opened for Women at upsc.nic.in

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting online applications from female candidates for appearing in National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 (NA NDA 2 Exam 2021) on the official website upsc.gov.in. This is a golden opportunity for the women who want to join the army. Earlier, only male candidates were allowed to appear in this exam. Interested unmarried women can appear for UPSC NDA 2 Exam by applying online at UPSC’s website upsconline.nic.in.

This is the first time that women candidates will appear in UPSC NDA/NA Exam. The apex court, in an order issued in August, had allowed women candidates to appear in the NDA/NA (Second) Examination 2021 to be held in November. In an affidavit filed in the court, the defense ministry had urged the apex court to grant time till May 2022 to issue a notification allowing women to appear in the NDA exam.

UPSC NDA 2 Online Application link is available from 24 September to 08 October 2021 till 6 PM. Candidates who have successfully applied for this recruitment will be called for written test on 14th November 2021. To apply for the Army Wing of the National Defense Academy, the candidate must have passed 12th class from a recognized institute.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defense Academy and 10+2 Cadet Admission in Indian Naval Academy: Female candidates should have passed 12th class with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidate is 16.5 years and the maximum age is 19.5 years. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates refer to the official notification.

