upsc nda Result: UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2021: The names and roll numbers of the candidates selected for the interview have been announced, here is the list – upsc nda, na ii Result 2021 List of Names Government Result 2021 Direct link on upsc.gov.in

Highlights UPSC NDA NA Exam-II Results Announced

List of candidates selected for the interview announced.

The exam was held on November 14, 2021.

UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2021 List by Name: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of names and roll numbers of eligible candidates in UPSC NDA and NA II Result 2021. Candidates sitting for National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Exam-II 2021 can check and download the complete list on the official website of UPSC by visiting UPSC.gov.in.



UPSC NDA and NA Exam-II was held on 14th November 2021. The results (UPSC NDA results) were published on the official website of UPSC on 15 December 2021. The Commission (UPSC) has now released the list of roll numbers and names of candidates who have passed the examination. About 8000 candidates have qualified for the interview round in this examination. Which will be organized by the Service Selection Board, SSB, Ministry of Defense.

CISF Job 2022: CISF has removed hundreds of vacancies for the post of Head Constable.

The candidates whose names have been included in the list are: Candidates, 148th Course of National Defense Academy of National Defense Academy, Naval and Air Force Wing of National Defense Academy and 110th Course Service Selection Board (SSB) of Indian Naval Academy (INAC), Ministry of Defense) Can give an interview for admission. This course will start from 2nd July 2022. Candidates can also view the results by visiting the UPSC website. The method of checking the results is given below.

UPSC NDA and NA II Result 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UPSC NDA and NA II Result 2021’.

Step 3: A PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Names and roll numbers of candidates are given in this list.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

IRS Officers: These facilities are available at high salaries, learn everything about IRS

Let us know that the marks of the candidates will be released on the official website 15 days after the final results are announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the Commission’s website for the latest updates.

UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2021 List of names and roll numbers, check here

Official website link