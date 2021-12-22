Upsc nda: Upsc nda, na i 2022 Exam notification has been announced on upsc.gov.in, official results, check details

Highlights UPSC NDA, NA I Exam 2022 notification issued.

The exam will be held in April 2022.

Applications are open for a total of 400 vacancies.

UPSC NDA, NA I 2022 Exam Notification: Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for UPSC NDA and NA Exam I 2022. Candidates wishing to apply for the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy exams can apply online from 22 December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.



A total of 400 vacancies will be filled through UPSC ADA, NA Exam (I) 2022. The last date to submit online application is January 11, 2022. The NDA I exam will be held on April 10, 2022. Vacancy details and important information can be seen below. The direct link of UPSC ADA, NA Exam (I) 2022 notification is given below.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2022 Vacancy Details: See vacancy details here

National Defense Academy (NDA) for women and men – a total of 370 posts

Army – 208 posts (10 posts for women)

Indian Navy – 42 posts (03 posts for women)

Indian Air Force – 120 posts (06 posts for women)

National Academy (NA) for male candidates only – 30 posts in total

Total number of vacancies – 400 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed 12th (10 + 2 pattern) class of State Board of Education can apply for Army Wing of National Defense Academy. For the Air Force and Navy branch in NDM, the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics should be 12th pass from a school approved by the State Board of Education. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Eligible candidates applying for NDA I Exam 2022 should have been born after 02 July 2003 and before 01 January 2006. There will be concessions in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category.

Application fee

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs. No application fee will be charged from female candidates like SC, ST, JCO, NCO or ORS. Fees can be paid by cash deposit at any branch or through State Bank of India’s Net Banking facility or by Visa, MasterCard, Rupee Credit or Debit Card.

