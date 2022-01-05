upsc News: UPSC CSE Main 2022: Will UPSC Civil Service Main Exam Postpone? Eyes on Delhi High Court hearing – Petition to postpone upsc civil service chief 2021 exam filed in Delhi High Court

Highlights Petition filed before UPSC Civil Service Main 2022 exam.

Candidates are withdrawing from offline exams due to the growing threat of Kovid-19.

The Delhi High Court will hear the case soon.

Examinations will start from January 07.

UPSC CSE Main 2022 Latest Updates: Could Corona Virus Postpone UPSC Civil Service Main Exam? It may be decided in the Delhi High Court on January 6, 2022. Candidates are eyeing a hearing to be held a day before the exam. The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the civil service examination from January 7, 2022, but some applicants have demanded postponement of the examination.



Some candidates who are eligible for UPSC Civil Service Primary Examination 2021 want to postpone the examination dates. Candidates who are now sitting for the main examination (UPSC CSE Main 2022) have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the growing threat of a new type of corona virus, Omicron. Petitioners allege that the UPSC main examination is conducted in most of the major cities, which are very crowded and are already facing increasing cases of Covid-19. In such cases, the risk of offline testing may increase.

Also read: School closures: School closures in these states due to the threat of corona, find out all the details here

The petition states, “In any case, the candidates / petitioners have seen all this and are ready to sit for the examination.” But, suddenly the Covid-19 infection has re-emerged with its new type of Omicron and has spread rapidly in a very short time, pointing to the third Covid-19 wave.

The petition further states that “there is no proper pre-examination till now”. Taking paracetamol to check the temperature can be deceptive. If some candidates appear for the exam along with Kovid, it may be to the detriment of other candidates as they have to write papers for 6 hours in the same room. In which, once infected, candidates will be barred from writing further papers as per UPSC policy. They risk spreading it to other people, including their family.

Also read: Government Jobs 2022: DSSSB has announced more than 600 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts, find out salaries and qualifications

UPSC Main 2022 Exam Dates: Exams will be held from 7th to 16th January

The main examination for eligible candidates in UPSC Civil Service 2021 will be held on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January. The examination will be held only in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur. , Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. The results of the prelim exam were announced on October 29. About 10 lakh candidates had registered for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021.