UPSC: Niketan Bansilal Kadam of Maharashtra cleared UPSC in his third attempt. Read his success story here

UPSC: Clearing UPSC is a dream for which people work hard day and night for years, but if your hard work is true, then one day success will surely kiss your feet. Born in a farmer’s family, Niketan saw one such dream and then fulfilled this dream due to his passion. Let’s know the success story of Niketan.

Niketan Bansilal Kadam, a resident of a small village in Nashik, Maharashtra, was born in a farming family. His childhood passed in the midst of financial crisis. He got his early education from Marathi medium in Zilla Parishad School. After this he did diploma and then completed his graduation in engineering. He got a job only after getting his bachelor’s degree. This success was very important for him and his family as it used to cover his household expenses. However, it was only after working for about two years that his mind was filled. Then in the meantime, after some thought, he made up his mind to take the UPSC exam and started preparing for it.

Niketan came to Delhi to concentrate well on UPSC exam and continued his studies from here. In the first two attempts, he got only failure but instead of being disappointed by this, he kept his spirits and kept on working twice as hard. After all, this hard work and determination of his showed his wonder. Niketan cleared this difficult test in his third attempt.

Niketan believes that for the preparation of UPSC exam, people should start from the very basic. Apart from this, instead of preparing for the prelims and mains exam separately, one should do it together and the choice of optional subject for the mains exam should also be done very carefully.

